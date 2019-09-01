Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Comparing side by side

Both Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.32 N/A 1.29 10.95 Etsy Inc. 64 9.06 N/A 0.77 86.81

In table 1 we can see Qurate Retail Inc. and Etsy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Etsy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Qurate Retail Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Qurate Retail Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Etsy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.3% Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Qurate Retail Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Etsy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Etsy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Etsy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Qurate Retail Inc. and Etsy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Etsy Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$20 is Qurate Retail Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 86.74%. Competitively the consensus price target of Etsy Inc. is $73.43, which is potential 39.10% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Qurate Retail Inc. appears more favorable than Etsy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.17% of Etsy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Etsy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.