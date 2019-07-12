Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) Comparing side by side

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 17 0.39 N/A 1.67 7.64 Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.14 N/A 0.00 1740.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.5% Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Qurate Retail Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 58.35% for Qurate Retail Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Barnes & Noble Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 4.63% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Qurate Retail Inc. is looking more favorable than Barnes & Noble Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Qurate Retail Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 79.7%. Qurate Retail Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 8.4% are Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. -24.82% -26.22% -41.59% -48% -42.98% -34.68% Barnes & Noble Inc. 1.56% 2.76% -14.71% -23.57% 1.36% -26.38%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Qurate Retail Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.