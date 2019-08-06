Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; Nanometrics (NANO)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Analysts expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. QRTEA’s profit would be $180.48M giving it 7.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Qurate Retail, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 3.73M shares traded. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has declined 33.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.18% the S&P500. Some Historical QRTEA News: 01/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Adds Worldpay, Exits Qurate Retail: 13F; 24/04/2018 – A Little Makeup Can Make A Big Difference; 15/05/2018 – P. Schoenfeld Adds Aetna, Exits Qurate Retail: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Qurate Retail QVC 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 30/03/2018 Liberty Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 0.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2043; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Investor Meeting and Webcast; 10/05/2018 – Qurate Retail QVC 1Q EPS 30c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.2% of Qurate Retail; 29/05/2018 – Milo Wifi Makes Its Premier on QVC and QVC.com; 03/05/2018 – Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Investor Meeting and Webcast

Nanometrics Inc (NANO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 79 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 61 trimmed and sold positions in Nanometrics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.39 million shares, down from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nanometrics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 46 Increased: 59 New Position: 20.

More notable recent Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Qurate Retail (QRTEA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount Distribution on 3.5% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2031 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Soured On Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) At The Right Time – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QVC® Adds New Pilot Show Featuring TV Personality Kim Gravel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $5.69 billion. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nanometrics (NANO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nanometrics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:NANO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NANO -11% after EPS meet; analysts stay bullish – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MTC Becomes First UK R&D Facility to Purchase a DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer from Nano Dimension – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nano Dimension to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 216,508 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $730.20 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 23.91 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated for 28,011 shares. Ima Wealth Inc. owns 107,679 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.85% invested in the company for 189,506 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 13,924 shares.