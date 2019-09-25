Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Reaches $7.62 After 3.00% Down Move; G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stake

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 7,743 shares as Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 55,600 shares with $3.44M value, down from 63,343 last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 191,495 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c

The stock of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 150,154 shares traded. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has declined 28.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical QUOT News: 25/04/2018 – Quotient Tech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Coupons.com Unveils America’s 25 Most Frugal Cities; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Rev $86.8M; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology Sees 2Q Rev $87M-$90M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quotient Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUOT); 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH SEES 2Q REV. $87.0M TO $90.0M, EST. $89.5MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $676.30 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $7.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QUOT worth $20.29M less.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Varonis Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Varonis System Enters Oversold Territory (VRNS) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Reveals Modern Hacker Tricks and Highlights Data-Centric Security at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,502 are owned by Voya Investment Limited Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 46 shares. Tci Wealth holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 45,657 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 27,762 shares. Coe Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,131 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 15,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Run Ltd Partnership holds 8.19% or 195,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mcf Lc has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Van Eck Associates reported 10,014 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 3,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Impinj Inc stake by 181,007 shares to 211,323 valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) stake by 220,692 shares and now owns 420,692 shares. Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was raised too.

More notable recent Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ahalogy launches tool to help marketers predict the future – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quotient’s Ahalogy Launches Rising Keywords – Future Trend-Predicting Feature that is the Next Frontier in Influencer Marketing – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT): Are Analysts Optimistic? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers in the United States. The company has market cap of $676.30 million. The firm offers digital coupons through its platform, which includes mobile, Web, and social channels, as well as CPGs, retailers, and publishers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CPGs clients comprise food, beverage, drug, personal, and household product manufacturers; and grocery, drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channel retailers, as well as clothing, electronics, home improvement, and other stores.

Analysts await Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.