Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Reaches $7.35 After 5.00% Down Move; Paradigm Asset Management Co Decreased Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position

The stock of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 251,857 shares traded. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has declined 28.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical QUOT News: 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology Sees FY Rev $379M-$394M; 24/05/2018 – Quotient Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 18/04/2018 – New Analytics Platform From Quotient Technology Empowers Brands to Optimize Digital Promotion Campaigns; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Rev $86.8M; 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH SEES 2Q REV. $87.0M TO $90.0M, EST. $89.5M; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology Sees 2Q Rev $87M-$90M; 19/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Go Green by Going Digital with Coupons; 22/03/2018 – Coupons.com Unveils America’s 25 Most Frugal CitiesThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $651.91M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $6.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QUOT worth $32.60M less.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased Helmerich & Payne (HP) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 600 shares as Helmerich & Payne (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc holds 11,060 shares with $614.49M value, down from 11,660 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne now has $4.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 637,876 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers in the United States. The company has market cap of $651.91 million. The firm offers digital coupons through its platform, which includes mobile, Web, and social channels, as well as CPGs, retailers, and publishers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CPGs clients comprise food, beverage, drug, personal, and household product manufacturers; and grocery, drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channel retailers, as well as clothing, electronics, home improvement, and other stores.

More notable recent Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quotient authorizes new stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Which Internet Leaders Will Do Best (and Worst) in the Next Recession – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased Rinnai Corp stake by 200 shares to 3,600 valued at $254.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Compass Group Plc stake by 7,090 shares and now owns 64,027 shares. Rightmove Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.20 million for 27.24 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HP Announces CEO Succession NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A ‘Quarter Of Bad News’: HP Disappoints On Sales, CEO Departure – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HP, Triumph Group, and VMware Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 8,007 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Incorporated holds 0.77% or 146,513 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,371 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 482 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 350,462 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Cap Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited has 53,855 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Monroe Bank And Trust Mi has invested 0.41% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 20,044 shares. Parsec holds 22,858 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 561,568 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 68,408 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Retirement Of Alabama has 50,944 shares.