Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Reaches $11.32 After 8.00% Up Move; Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Sentiment Is 1.07

The stock of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 671,419 shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has declined 21.28% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.71% the S&P500.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 268 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 251 sold and decreased holdings in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 418.23 million shares, down from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 67.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50 million for 22.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $102.92. About 1.02 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 31.31 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for 5.25 million shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 64,279 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 4.45% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4.41% in the stock. New Vernon Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,603 shares.

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm offers digital coupons through its platform, which includes mobile, Web, and social channels, as well as CPGs, retailers, and publishers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CPGs clients comprise food, beverage, drug, personal, and household product manufacturers; and grocery, drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channel retailers, as well as clothing, electronics, home improvement, and other stores.

Analysts await Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% EPS growth.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)