Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Reaches $10.86 After 6.00% Up Move; Masonite International Has 1.22 Sentiment

The stock of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 226,285 shares traded. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has declined 21.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.71% the S&P500. Some Historical QUOT News: 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH 1Q REV. $86.8M, EST. $86.7M; 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH SEES 2Q REV. $87.0M TO $90.0M, EST. $89.5M; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Rev $86.8M; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 19/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Go Green by Going Digital with Coupons; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor ofThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.02B company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $11.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QUOT worth $60.96M more.

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 73 funds increased or started new holdings, while 60 decreased and sold holdings in Masonite International Corp. The funds in our database now have: 23.11 million shares, down from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Masonite International Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 47 Increased: 51 New Position: 22.

The stock increased 1.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 15,996 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (DOOR) has declined 14.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 155,798 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hound Partners Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 654,801 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.13% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 9,397 shares.

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $28.92 million for 11.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.98% EPS growth.

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers digital coupons through its platform, which includes mobile, Web, and social channels, as well as CPGs, retailers, and publishers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CPGs clients comprise food, beverage, drug, personal, and household product manufacturers; and grocery, drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channel retailers, as well as clothing, electronics, home improvement, and other stores.

Analysts await Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Technology Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% EPS growth.

