Quotient LTD (QTNT) Valuation Rose While Quantum Capital Management Decreased Holding; Peapack (PGC) Market Value Rose While Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 82,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The institutional investor held 305,688 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, down from 388,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 268,071 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 22,311 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quotient SDS test successful in field test; CE Mark application next up – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Ltd. Announces FDA Approval of Seven Additional Blood Bank Reagents – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient (QTNT) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 96,800 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP owns 5,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 24,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 31,663 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.31% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,338 shares. Fosun International owns 273,947 shares. West Chester Advisors reported 0.24% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 44,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 11,483 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 611 shares. Geode Ltd Com owns 54,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,206 are owned by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 19,878 shares to 85,702 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 119,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 200,448 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Mendon Cap Advsr has 32,892 shares. 105,996 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 5,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 19,349 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Addison Cap reported 14,500 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Seidman Lawrence B invested in 4.19% or 179,691 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 782,273 shares. Endicott invested 12.55% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 27,160 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,177 shares to 127,539 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 17,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.93 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Lassus Wherley – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Point View Wealth Management Becomes a Peapack Private Wealth Management Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Paul Boudreau Nasdaq:PGC – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.