Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $2.62 Million; Schulhoff & Co Raised Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $956,940 as Stock Value Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 290,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 820,509 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 327,073 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.55M shares to 6.04 million shares, valued at $55.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 265,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.34 million shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,289 shares. Moreover, Pnc Serv Gp has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 388,302 are held by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Dorsey Wright Assoc accumulated 1,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Point Cap Mgmt LP has 0.12% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 135,000 shares. Pura Vida Investments Ltd holds 0.65% or 218,676 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 44,928 shares. Element Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). M&T Bancorp has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 900,000 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quotient Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quotient FQ1 top-line up 4% – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Quotient (QTNT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.