Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $765,000 as Market Value Declined; Addenda Capital Upped Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake by $602,742

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,365 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 79,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 9.92 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 376,184 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Assocs stated it has 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 1,289 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 75,726 shares. State Street stated it has 41,937 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 13,461 shares stake. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 108,089 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 75,480 shares. Acuta Prtnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 280,000 shares. Moreover, Fosun has 0.16% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 273,247 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 135,000 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.19% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 361 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,700 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. Another trade for 3,739 shares valued at $162,946 was sold by Craig Jonathan M.. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, February 1.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 39,780 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $44.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 23,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,360 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Limited Liability reported 6,542 shares. Addenda Capital accumulated 93,365 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Blackrock reported 83.94 million shares. Asset One holds 0.14% or 584,361 shares in its portfolio. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 4.69 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Limited Company invested 5.34% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 38,981 were reported by Inverness Counsel Lc. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 243,079 shares stake. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd holds 256,012 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Oppenheimer & Co owns 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 43,838 shares. 27,235 are held by Tctc. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mirae Asset Global Comm Limited reported 403,963 shares stake.

