Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Williams Cos (WMB) by $9.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 14,282 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1682.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 345,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 365,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 224,180 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $744,971 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275.

