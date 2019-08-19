Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; Atlas Browninc Decreased Home Depot Com (HD) Holding by $317,060

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 290,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 820,509 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 63,867 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $206.78. About 2.61 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.05 million shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $120.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Cap Advsr Inc has 20,000 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 108,023 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Barclays Public Limited Company has 75,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 5,450 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 278,192 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Park West Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 820,509 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Commerce Inc reported 0% stake. Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 70,841 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Niemann Cap Management reported 0.07% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Lp has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 16,839 are held by Element Cap Mngmt Lc.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quotient submits SDS Microarray CE mark filing for MosaiQ – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited Announces Details of Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quotient prices common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whittier Tru owns 73,977 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). D E Shaw And Com reported 1.38 million shares. The California-based Capital World Invsts has invested 2.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.8% or 2.04M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 9,676 shares. Garnet Equity Capital accumulated 40,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.28% or 3.71M shares in its portfolio. Madrona Fin Serv accumulated 0.32% or 1,503 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,870 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp invested in 1.28M shares or 1.87% of the stock. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 2.67% or 19,881 shares. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 65 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Chilly Winter, Homebuilders To Share Earnings With High Hopes Ahead – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.