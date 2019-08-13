Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $765,000 as Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Position by $313,020

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 19,485 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 22,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp analyzed 85,000 shares as the company's stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $711.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 525,984 shares traded or 44.00% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester invested in 0.38% or 20,000 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6.35 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 260,000 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability reported 218,676 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 900,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fosun Limited holds 273,247 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Broadfin Capital Limited reported 1.10M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 936,505 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 388,302 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability owns 2.34M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 13,461 shares. Sectoral Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Ltd Partnership has 370,874 shares. Granite Point Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5,778 shares to 32,079 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,211 shares, and has risen its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.