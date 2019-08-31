Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $765,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Contravisory Investment Management Inc

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 104,327 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Quotient Limited Announces Initial MosaiQâ„¢ SDS Verification and Validation Data – GlobeNewswire" on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Quotient Board Announces Contract Extension of CEO Franz Walt – GlobeNewswire" published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "FDA approves Quotient's seven additional blood bank reagents – Seeking Alpha" on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Quotient Ltd. Announces FDA Approval of Seven Additional Blood Bank Reagents – GlobeNewswire" published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Quotient Limited Announces Closing of Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: December 11, 2018.

