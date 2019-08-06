Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $765,000; Zuckerman Investment Group Stake In Schein Henry (HSIC) Was Has Raised

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.08 million market cap company. It closed at $10.51 lastly. It is up 40.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 2.86M shares traded or 98.71% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited invested in 2.46 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp has 900,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 430 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mirae Asset Global owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 20,555 shares. Westfield Cap Management LP holds 24,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.84 million shares. Artisan Prns Partnership has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). California-based Park West Asset Lc has invested 0.32% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Fosun Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 273,247 shares. Niemann Management Inc owns 11,243 shares. Knott David M stated it has 0.61% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Sectoral Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 44,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,332 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na owns 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,841 shares. 100,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Profund owns 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 13,367 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bartlett And Limited Liability reported 2,570 shares stake. Headinvest Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,580 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 552 shares. Petrus Trust Communication Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 3,322 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Ptnrs LP has 0.22% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 25,150 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa accumulated 7,181 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Steinberg Glob Asset Management stated it has 0.2% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

