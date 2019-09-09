Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Upped Position; As Rollins (ROL) Stock Value Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Boosted Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 37,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 97,104 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 59,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 917,490 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 327,073 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.50 million shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 950,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,461 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Jump Trading Limited accumulated 21,331 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pnc Serv Gru Inc holds 0% or 205,841 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 278,192 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 745,349 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 108,023 shares. State Street has 41,937 shares. Essex Investment Limited Co invested in 0.17% or 127,840 shares. Niemann Capital Management reported 11,243 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 202,430 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Granite Point L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,000 shares. 170,000 are held by Knott David M.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

