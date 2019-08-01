Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $900,000; Palo Alto Networks (Put) (PANW) Stake Has Upped by Jefferies Group Llc

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 125,044 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (PANW) by 57.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 5,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 9,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $226.49. About 495,582 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Call) (NYSE:AKS) by 397,500 shares to 221,400 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 492,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Limited holds 114,660 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Champlain Prtn Limited invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 361,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Scott And Selber, Texas-based fund reported 16,504 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 2,300 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Inc Llc reported 5,896 shares stake. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.64% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,078 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 5,000 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 107,086 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity. ZUK NIR had sold 30,000 shares worth $6.53 million on Friday, February 1. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D also sold $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 105,338 shares. 44,928 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jump Trading Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 21,331 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Essex Co Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 127,840 shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 0.53% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Partners LP accumulated 370,874 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 13,461 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 361 shares. 27,297 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Pnc Services Gru owns 205,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Llc accumulated 70,841 shares. Lpl Finance Lc has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 73,193 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 121,440 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 430 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 186,576 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $232.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).