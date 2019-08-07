Quotient LTD (Prn) (QTNT) Holder Farallon Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $900,000; Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Edge Wealth Management Lifted Holding

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 12,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 47,466 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 35,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 5.45M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (QTNT) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.08 million market cap company. It closed at $10.51 lastly. It is up 40.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares to 80,452 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,626 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 2.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edgestream Ptnrs Lp has 2,145 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited owns 100,800 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 38,042 shares. Ckw Finance Grp reported 163 shares. Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri reported 20,789 shares. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 43,725 shares. Camarda Limited Com holds 0.09% or 368 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.95% or 28,967 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management Incorporated holds 2,590 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund reported 37,777 shares. First City Capital Mgmt holds 0.99% or 11,175 shares. Atlas Browninc has 2.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,647 shares. Welch Group Lc invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,132 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Westfield Cap Mngmt Com LP holds 24,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 135,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,331 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Niemann Capital reported 0.07% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.77M shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,839 shares. Essex Inv Llc reported 127,840 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Knott David M stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 108,023 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 361 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd accumulated 0% or 73,193 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 400,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 694,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,759 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

