Quotient Limited (QTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

As Diagnostic Substances companies, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Limited 9 21.03 N/A -1.95 0.00 Palatin Technologies Inc. 1 9.16 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quotient Limited and Palatin Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Limited 0.00% 0% -64.5% Palatin Technologies Inc. 0.00% -20.8% -15.6%

Risk and Volatility

Quotient Limited is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, Palatin Technologies Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quotient Limited is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Palatin Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Quotient Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Palatin Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Quotient Limited and Palatin Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Palatin Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Quotient Limited’s upside potential is 45.95% at a $13.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Quotient Limited shares and 16.5% of Palatin Technologies Inc. shares. 1.6% are Quotient Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Palatin Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quotient Limited -1.58% 16.3% 32% 32.17% 40.8% 72.55% Palatin Technologies Inc. -7.79% -16.56% -25.45% 33.75% -3.78% 28.39%

For the past year Quotient Limited has stronger performance than Palatin Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Quotient Limited beats Palatin Technologies Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). Its drug development programs also include melanocortin peptide system program, including PL-8177 is a selective melanocortin receptor 1 agonist peptide for inflammatory bowel diseases; and PL-8331, is a preclinical development candidate for treating ocular inflammation. In addition, the company develops natriuretic peptide system programs, including PLÂ­3994, a natriuretic peptide receptor-A agonist for treatment of cardiovascular indications; and PL-5028, s dual natriuretic peptide receptor A and C agonist that is in preclinical development for cardiovascular diseases, such as reducing cardiac hypertrophy and fibrosis. Palatin Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.