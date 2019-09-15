Quotient Limited (QTNT) Reaches $8.77 After 7.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic Inc has $900 highest and $6.7500 lowest target. $8’s average target is 16.45% above currents $6.87 stock price. Harmonic Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the shares of HLIT in report on Friday, June 14 to “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. See Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) latest ratings:

The stock of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 505,071 shares traded or 49.28% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient TechnoloThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $580.84M company. It was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $8.16 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QTNT worth $40.66M less.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 322,157 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $615.62 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Harmonic Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,725 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Company stated it has 175,400 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 13,463 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc stated it has 670,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 15.58 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Intel has 0.17% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Moreover, Ls Invest Ltd Com has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 14,104 shares. Proshare Advisors invested in 11,556 shares. 33,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 99,350 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 8,444 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 1.14M were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $580.84 million. The firm is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops, makes, and commercializes conventional reagent products for blood grouping, including antisera products that are used to identify blood-group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood-group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold Quotient Limited shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perceptive Advsrs Lc stated it has 2.31% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 447,361 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 54,517 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.41% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Llc has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Citadel Lc holds 0% or 231,975 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs accumulated 75,000 shares. Westfield Mngmt L P owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 24,100 shares. Castleark Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 100,130 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 307,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Co owns 1.19 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments holds 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 100,130 shares. 30,760 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Com.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity. $27,405 worth of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares were bought by Hallsworth Frederick.