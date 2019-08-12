Quotient Limited (QTNT) Forms $11.04 Double Top; Planet Fitness (PLNT) Shorts Down By 14.52%

Quotient Limited (QTNT) formed double top with $11.92 target or 8.00% above today’s $11.04 share price. Quotient Limited (QTNT) has $731.18 million valuation. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 414,935 shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) had a decrease of 14.52% in short interest. PLNT’s SI was 3.77 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.52% from 4.41M shares previously. With 1.59 million avg volume, 2 days are for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)’s short sellers to cover PLNT’s short positions. The SI to Planet Fitness Inc’s float is 4.51%. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 347,588 shares traded. Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has risen 63.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PLNT News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two and Affirms Five Classes of BSCMS 2005-PWR9; 02/04/2018 Spring Forward Into The Judgement Free Zone®: Join Planet Fitness For Just $5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Planet Fitness Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLNT); 08/05/2018 – Planet Fitness 1Q Rev $121.3M; 09/05/2018 – Planet Fitness Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Turn “Tax Season” Into “Relax Season” With Free HydroMassages For All At Planet Fitness From April 14-21; 08/05/2018 – PLANET FITNESS 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 08/05/2018 – PLANET FITNESS INC QTRLY SYSTEM-WIDE SAME STORES SALES INCREASED 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – PLANET FITNESS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 20% AS COMPARED TO YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Planet Fitness

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity. The insider Hallsworth Frederick bought $27,405.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Quotient Limited shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 260,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.77 million shares. 13,461 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Wells Fargo Mn holds 5,450 shares. Acuta Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Jump Trading Limited Company stated it has 21,331 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 44,928 shares. Sectoral Asset accumulated 17,649 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Castleark Management Ltd Liability owns 75,480 shares. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 202,430 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 235,760 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 100,954 shares. Quantum Mgmt has 1.88% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 388,302 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 41,937 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 361 shares stake.

Planet Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. It has a 59.07 P/E ratio. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic.