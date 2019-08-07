Quotient Limited (QTNT) Forms $10.51 Double Top; Quinstreet (QNST) Shorts Increased By 1.23%

Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) had an increase of 1.23% in short interest. QNST’s SI was 5.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.23% from 4.96 million shares previously. With 548,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)’s short sellers to cover QNST’s short positions. The SI to Quinstreet Inc’s float is 11.47%. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 491,630 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%

Quotient Limited (QTNT) formed double top with $11.46 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.51 share price. Quotient Limited (QTNT) has $696.08 million valuation. It closed at $10.51 lastly. It is up 40.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity. Shares for $27,405 were bought by Hallsworth Frederick.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Quotient Limited shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 235,760 shares. 202,430 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,289 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,331 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). West Chester Cap Advsr Inc reported 20,000 shares. Granite Point Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Sectoral Asset Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 17,649 shares. Hudson Bay Cap L P holds 900,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 121,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Management invested in 1.88% or 388,302 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 108,023 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 75,726 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,928 shares.

QuinStreet, Inc., an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $808.46 million. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, business-to-business technology, and home services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold QuinStreet, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 41,644 shares. Private Cap Management Lc accumulated 3.44M shares or 6.96% of the stock. Voya Investment Lc owns 1.21 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 68,704 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 116,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments Lp owns 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 49,100 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 497,591 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Blair William And Il has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 33,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 32,985 are owned by Incorporated. Driehaus Management Limited Liability holds 0.2% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 406,546 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 18,005 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).