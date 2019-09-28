Quorum Health (QHC) Forms $1.22 Double Bottom; Hap Trading Has Trimmed Centurylink (CTL) Stake

Hap Trading Llc decreased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 45.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 34,489 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 41,611 shares with $489,000 value, down from 76,100 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference

Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) formed double bottom with $1.17 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.22 share price. Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) has $40.15 million valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 48,416 shares traded. Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) has declined 65.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical QHC News: 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.5% of Quorum Health; 15/03/2018 – Quorum Health 4Q Rev $515.1M; 20/03/2018 – QHC: NOTICE CHS SEEKS TO END SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION PACT; 05/04/2018 – QUORUM TO ACQUIRE CANADIAN SOFTWARE COMPANY ENTERO TO BECOME DOMINANT UPSTREAM & MIDSTREAM OIL & GAS PROVIDER IN NORTH AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – Quorum Health 4Q Loss $26M; 07/03/2018 – US HEALTHVEST SAYS ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF VISTA MEDICAL CENTER WEST FROM QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 23/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – BOARD CHAIR WILLIAM GRACEY RESIGNING; 15/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP QHC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.925 BLN TO $1.975 BLN; 07/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CURRENTLY TARGETING $203 MLN TO $253 MLN IN INCREMENTAL ASSET SALES OVER NEXT 12 TO 24 MONTHS RELATED TO ASSET DIVESTITURE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Bancorp reported 0.26% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer And Communications holds 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 343,291 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc owns 505 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 1.66M shares. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De has 1.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.21M shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested in 14,418 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 20,502 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 314,731 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 128,957 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 153 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 477,100 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.06 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc increased Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) stake by 44,698 shares to 54,898 valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Twilio Inc stake by 25,688 shares and now owns 40,988 shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SAGE) was raised too.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid CenturyLink’s (NYSE:CTL) Devastating 73% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink closes deals to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Financial Situation Improving – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. AT&T – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.