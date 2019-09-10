Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Hospitals company, Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Quorum Health Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.70% of all Hospitals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6% of Quorum Health Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.88% of all Hospitals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Quorum Health Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quorum Health Corporation 0.00% 176.80% -8.60% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Quorum Health Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quorum Health Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Quorum Health Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quorum Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 92.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quorum Health Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year Quorum Health Corporation has -42.56% weaker performance while Quorum Health Corporation’s rivals have 34.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quorum Health Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Quorum Health Corporation’s peers have 1.38 and 1.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quorum Health Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quorum Health Corporation.

Dividends

Quorum Health Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quorum Health Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.