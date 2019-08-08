Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) and Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Contrasting side by side

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) and Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH), both competing one another are Hospitals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quorum Health Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -4.83 0.00 Community Health Systems Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -7.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Quorum Health Corporation and Community Health Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quorum Health Corporation 0.00% 176.8% -8.6% Community Health Systems Inc. 0.00% 66.7% -5.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quorum Health Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Community Health Systems Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Community Health Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quorum Health Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quorum Health Corporation and Community Health Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quorum Health Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Community Health Systems Inc. 2 1 0 2.33

On the other hand, Community Health Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 88.69% and its consensus price target is $4.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quorum Health Corporation and Community Health Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.7% and 0%. About 6% of Quorum Health Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56% Community Health Systems Inc. -1.91% -23.79% -40.58% -45.48% -38.81% -27.3%

For the past year Quorum Health Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Community Health Systems Inc.

Summary

Community Health Systems Inc. beats Quorum Health Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 155 hospitals, including 152 general acute care hospitals and 3 stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 26,222 licensed beds in 21 states. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.