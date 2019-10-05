Qumu (QUMU) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Vontobel Asset Management Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Analysts expect Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 156.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Qumu Corporation’s analysts see -36.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 1,601 shares traded. Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) has risen 34.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 23.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 492,421 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.61 million shares with $139.85M value, down from 2.11M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $102.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Qumu Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.30 million shares or 15.44% more from 2.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 32,085 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,290 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 250,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 32,392 shares. 23,750 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 765,371 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 92,861 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 39,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Harbert Fund Advsr Incorporated holds 1.27 million shares or 7.7% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 159,088 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 37,200 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 3,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 52,259 shares.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The company has market cap of $30.71 million. The company's software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It currently has negative earnings. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

More notable recent Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Qumu Announces Major Feature Release for On Premise Enterprise Video Customers – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Qumu Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Qumu’s (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Down A Painful 77%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Qumu Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Reiterates Annual Financial Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 4.96% above currents $85.92 stock price. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 29. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26 with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 785,649 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.33% or 7,115 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 7.92M shares. Hyman Charles D owns 111,858 shares. Hodges Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hudock Capital Group Inc Lc accumulated 285 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 20.18 million shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 40,582 shares. Moreover, Holt Cap Advisors Limited Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 71,658 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 28,124 are held by Iowa Bank & Trust. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation has 15,231 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boltwood Cap owns 11,325 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Starbucks Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SBUX) 26% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: Don’t Blink, Just Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Luckin Coffee Adds Fresh Fruit Juices to Diversify Menu – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on Sept. 24 – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 1.53M shares to 47.28 million valued at $441.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,833 shares and now owns 171,170 shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was raised too.