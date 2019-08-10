Qumu (QUMU) At $3.16 Forms Top; Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)’s Sentiment Is 3

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc (WVVI) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 6 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 2 reduced and sold their positions in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 417,298 shares, up from 411,680 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) formed multiple top with $3.38 target or 7.00% above today’s $3.16 share price. Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has $30.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 7,181 shares traded. Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) has risen 34.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.06 million. The firm offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 3,024 shares traded. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) has declined 15.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 21,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,000 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

