Qumu (QUMU) At $3.05 Forms Top; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Equity Residential (EQR) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $9000 highest and $74 lowest target. $80.50’s average target is -5.53% below currents $85.21 stock price. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. Barclays Capital maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $74 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) formed multiple top with $3.17 target or 4.00% above today’s $3.05 share price. Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has $30.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 4,198 shares traded. Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) has risen 34.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Qumu Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.86 million shares or 0.90% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 39,609 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 1,270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,879 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 106,619 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 238,515 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 35,177 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 0% or 681,181 shares. Harbert Fund Advsr invested in 3.05% or 1.27 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 23,450 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 32,085 shares.

Analysts await Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 156.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Qumu Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold Equity Residential shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0.24% or 5.32M shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.16% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 19,343 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Delta Asset Limited Tn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 2,112 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc reported 780 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 0.23% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 9,354 are held by Twin Tree Limited Partnership. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,022 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Int has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 144,992 shares. Boston Prns reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Signaturefd stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 571 were reported by Synovus Corporation.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.84 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 42.56 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

More recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.10M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for