Qumu (QUMU) At $3.04 Forms Top; Daxor (DXR)’s Sentiment Is 2.5

Daxor Corp (DXR) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.90, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 5 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 2 trimmed and sold stock positions in Daxor Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 105,100 shares, up from 13,268 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Daxor Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) formed multiple top with $3.25 target or 7.00% above today’s $3.04 share price. Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has $29.76M valuation. It closed at $3.04 lastly. It is down 34.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Qumu Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.86 million shares or 0.90% less from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 39,609 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Co has 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 92,861 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 12,905 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 681,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Harbert Fund Advsr reported 1.27 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,879 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 59 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) for 37,200 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) or 35,177 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU). Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU).

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Daxor Corporation for 45,454 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc owns 19,099 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0% invested in the company for 12,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 288 shares.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.64 million. The firm offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. It currently has negative earnings. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

