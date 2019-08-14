Qumu (QUMU) At $3.02 Forms Top; Baupost Group Lifted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake

Baupost Group Llc increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 125,887 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 6.38M shares with $253.63 million value, up from 6.25 million last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $758.53 million valuation. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 676,593 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA)

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) formed multiple top with $3.29 target or 9.00% above today’s $3.02 share price. Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has $29.57M valuation. The stock decreased 6.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 37,844 shares traded. Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) has risen 34.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Plan to Initiate Tab-cel® FDA Biologics License Application Submission Next Year – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atara: The Silver Bullet For Multiple Sclerosis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is 367.75% above currents $14.11 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 19,942 shares. Baupost Grp Limited Company Ma accumulated 6.38M shares or 2.13% of the stock. Alps Incorporated has 110,257 shares. 57,700 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Principal Grp holds 12,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 25,709 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 3,329 shares. 1.54M are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Artal Grp reported 1.87% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Svcs Automobile Association owns 7,504 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp holds 0.05% or 145,530 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 54,640 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co has 37,810 shares.