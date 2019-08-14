Qumu Corporation (QUMU) and Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Computer Peripherals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu Corporation 3 1.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 Mercury Systems Inc. 68 7.07 N/A 0.92 88.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Qumu Corporation and Mercury Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Qumu Corporation and Mercury Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.1% Mercury Systems Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Qumu Corporation’s current beta is 0.26 and it happens to be 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mercury Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qumu Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Mercury Systems Inc. has 4.5 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mercury Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qumu Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Qumu Corporation and Mercury Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mercury Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qumu Corporation’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 98.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.6% of Qumu Corporation shares and 87.3% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Qumu Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Mercury Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qumu Corporation -2.36% -11.43% 1.92% 55% 34.78% 95.79% Mercury Systems Inc. 15.14% 18.28% 9.92% 39.92% 104.72% 72.38%

For the past year Qumu Corporation was more bullish than Mercury Systems Inc.

Summary

Mercury Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Qumu Corporation.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. It markets its products to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway. The company also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to accelerate development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, it offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.