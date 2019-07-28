Qumu Corporation (QUMU) and Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Comparison side by side

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE), both competing one another are Computer Peripherals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu Corporation 3 1.63 N/A -0.01 0.00 Identiv Inc. 5 1.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qumu Corporation and Identiv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qumu Corporation and Identiv Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu Corporation 0.00% -111.9% -22.9% Identiv Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -15.5%

Volatility & Risk

Qumu Corporation is 115.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.15. Identiv Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Qumu Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Identiv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Identiv Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qumu Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Qumu Corporation and Identiv Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Identiv Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 32.16% for Qumu Corporation with average price target of $6. On the other hand, Identiv Inc.’s potential upside is 93.88% and its average price target is $9.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Identiv Inc. looks more robust than Qumu Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.4% of Qumu Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.5% of Identiv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of Qumu Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.4% are Identiv Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qumu Corporation -2.53% 54.74% 93.61% 64.35% 93.61% 123.16% Identiv Inc. -5.89% 7.13% 5.45% -21.94% 31.46% 39.86%

For the past year Qumu Corporation has stronger performance than Identiv Inc.

Summary

Identiv Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Qumu Corporation.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. It markets its products to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. It operates through four segments: Premises (PACS), Identity, Credentials, and All Other. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. It also offers access cards and other devices related to its reader products. The Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. The All Other segment offers chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.