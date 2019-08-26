Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

We are contrasting Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -0.32 0.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Liquidity

Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Recon Technology Ltd. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Recon Technology Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 256.10% and an $4.38 average price target. Competitively Recon Technology Ltd. has an average price target of $2, with potential upside of 190.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Quintana Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Recon Technology Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.9% and 0.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -41.33% weaker performance while Recon Technology Ltd. has 5.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.