Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) Reaches $1.26 Low on Aug, 15; Fil LTD Boosted Its Xylem (XYL) Stake

The stock of Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $1.16 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.26 share price. This indicates more downside for the $42.62 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.41 million less. The stock decreased 14.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 14,728 shares traded. Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) has declined 71.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical QES News: 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/05/2018 – QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.44; 06/03/2018 QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $13; 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Rev $141.3M; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Quintana Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QES)

Fil Ltd increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 69.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 4,201 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Fil Ltd holds 10,207 shares with $807,000 value, up from 6,006 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 568,181 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,104 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,250 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Corp has 0.38% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 586,657 shares. Northern accumulated 2.24 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Common Asset Lc has 0.28% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 27,386 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 684 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions stated it has 438 shares. Walleye Trading Limited has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 907,851 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,360 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Fil Ltd decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 10,730 shares to 29,504 valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 118,730 shares and now owns 166,980 shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 9.55% above currents $75.15 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of XYL in report on Friday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quintana Energy Services has $7 highest and $1.7500 lowest target. $4.38’s average target is 247.62% above currents $1.26 stock price. Quintana Energy Services had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”.