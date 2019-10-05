Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; Biglari Holdings Class B (BH) SI Decreased By 1.05%

Analysts expect Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) to report $-0.14 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s analysts see -57.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 7.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 12,813 shares traded. Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) has declined 71.61% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical QES News: 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Rev $141.3M; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – DJ Quintana Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QES); 09/05/2018 – QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.44; 06/03/2018 QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $13

Biglari Holdings Inc Class B (NYSE:BH) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. BH’s SI was 56,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 57,300 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Biglari Holdings Inc Class B (NYSE:BH)’s short sellers to cover BH’s short positions. The SI to Biglari Holdings Inc Class B’s float is 2.79%. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 7,300 shares traded. Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) has declined 52.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BH News: 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Capital LLC Exits Position in Insignia Systems; 04/05/2018 – Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release; 19/04/2018 – DJ Biglari Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BH); 05/04/2018 – Biglari Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Biglari Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 12 Days; 23/03/2018 Biglari Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES STEAK N SHAKE TO CAA1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $323.80 million. The firm owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. It has a 0.59 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units.