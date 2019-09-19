Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Comparison side by side

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) and Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -0.32 0.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -4.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3% Key Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -154.9% -19.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quintana Energy Services Inc. Its rival Key Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Quintana Energy Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quintana Energy Services Inc. and Key Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Key Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s average target price is $4.38, while its potential upside is 134.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares and 99.8% of Key Energy Services Inc. shares. Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, 7.1% are Key Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33% Key Energy Services Inc. -9.76% 19.61% -19.95% 73.3% -81.78% 47.34%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -41.33% weaker performance while Key Energy Services Inc. has 47.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Quintana Energy Services Inc. beats Key Energy Services Inc.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.