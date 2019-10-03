Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quintana Energy Services Inc. has 16.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. 277,015,071.08% -5.30% -3.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. 4.54M 2 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 46.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quintana Energy Services Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Dividends

Quintana Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.