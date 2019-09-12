Quinstreet (QNST) Valuation Rose While Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 322,867 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 202,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.40 million, down from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 192,146 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 33,883 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 604,296 shares. Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 408,508 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura Asset Management reported 2,060 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 695,430 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Lp reported 144,715 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Limited has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 212,041 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 19,923 shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Schneider Mgmt Corporation invested in 457,343 shares or 4.57% of the stock. Omers Administration reported 80,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 78,383 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.16% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.40 million shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 2.64M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 69,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 123,984 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Navellier And Assocs Inc reported 63,028 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 169,041 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Amer Int Gru Inc holds 33,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 13,398 shares. Blackrock reported 6.74 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 54,500 shares stake. Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,348 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 53,198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Lpl Finance Llc stated it has 35,093 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 155,102 shares to 480,102 shares, valued at $31.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 570,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.57 million for 45.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.