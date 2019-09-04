Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Value Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $590,330; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Rose, Holder Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 45,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 548,561 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 593,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 405,447 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 449,653 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.42M for 40.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.