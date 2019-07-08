Quinstreet (QNST) Stock Rose While Boston Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Flow Traders Us Has Lifted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding by $9.11 Million as Shares Rose

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $168.56. About 11.18M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 60,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,543 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 179,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 88,566 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Min by 103,073 shares to 217,636 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Interm (ITE) by 76,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,190 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corpo (HYG).

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $8.02 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 700.00% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 80,183 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $190.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 74,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).