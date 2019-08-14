Quinstreet (QNST) Stake Has Lifted by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Stake Maintained by Summit Creek Advisors Llc

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 35,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 478,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07 million, up from 442,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 606,143 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 3,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.48 million, up from 15,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 1.27 million shares traded or 110.77% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 30/04/2018 – QuinStreet Receives Culture of Compliance Award; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Were Up Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares to 162,730 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,580 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 194,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Point Cap Management LP has invested 0.5% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Waddell Reed Financial Inc owns 686,814 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 486,338 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 4,700 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Moreover, Art Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Macquarie Ltd accumulated 87,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 93,263 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 35,889 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Sandler Capital Management has 0.79% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc Class A by 400,099 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $111.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletic (NASDAQ:LULU) by 159,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713,570 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).