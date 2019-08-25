Quinstreet (QNST) Shareholder Osterweis Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $590,330 as Market Value Rose; Beddow Capital Management Holding in Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 45,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 548,561 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 593,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.68 million market cap company. It closed at $11.02 lastly. It is down 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 232,355 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 245,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global A Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares to 212,785 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp has 25,101 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 12,477 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, Acadian Asset Lc has 0.05% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 859,489 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Tci Wealth invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Serv Automobile Association has 18,005 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 10,740 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 44,407 shares in its portfolio. 46,340 were reported by Oak Ltd Oh. Private Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 6.96% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 3.44 million shares.