Quinstreet (QNST) Holder Portolan Capital Management Raised Holding by $4.36 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 335,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04 million, up from 713,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 326,598 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 18/04/2018 – QuinStreet to Report 3Q Fiscal Yr 2018 Results Earlier

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,821 are owned by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Lc reported 1,140 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,696 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 408,581 are owned by Amer Century Companies. 1,572 are held by West Coast Financial Limited Liability. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Professionals stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thomas Story Son Ltd Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 5,917 shares. 6,702 were reported by Elm Advsrs. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 4,817 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 58,683 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. M Kraus stated it has 1.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Perkins Coie Communication reported 1.01% stake. First Western Management reported 3.67% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,390 shares to 117,605 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,430 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 329,120 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 26,378 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Com invested in 0% or 172,014 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.05% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Par Cap Mngmt reported 1.77M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Coe Capital Limited Liability Company owns 40,675 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. 74,648 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Hrt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 11,802 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 94,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.07M shares to 747,958 shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Deck Capital Inc. by 949,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93M shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Research Finds Nearly Three Out of Four Credit Cardholders Have Cash-Back Rewards – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is QuinStreet Inc (QNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QuinStreet and Home Improvement Icon Bob Vila Announce Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, CRUS, QNST – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QuinStreet -18.5% amid warnings on education, mortgage slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.