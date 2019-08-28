Quinstreet (QNST) Holder Par Capital Management Boosted Position by $8.55 Million; As Dorman Products Com (DORM) Market Valuation Declined, Lord Abbett & Company Upped by $20.87 Million Its Position

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 657,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.67M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 31,489 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Sees 3Q Rev $115M; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (DORM) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 237,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 695,580 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.27M, up from 458,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 9,569 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,600 are held by Bbt Mgmt Lc. 213,834 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Balyasny Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 41,644 shares. Osterweis Management Inc has 548,561 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc accumulated 248,486 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 101,301 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 88,002 shares. 14,500 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 74,648 shares. Paloma Company accumulated 14,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. 29,376 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. 16,647 are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Com.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 87,896 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $40.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 5.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) by 414,961 shares to 668,951 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 163,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp Com (NYSE:WAL).