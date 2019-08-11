Quinstreet (QNST) Holder Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; As American International Group Ord (AIG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Starr International Co Decreased Its Position

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 47,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 85 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 47,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 27.86% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.53M shares traded or 671.45% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 15/05/2018 – QuinStreet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QNST: KERRISDALE CLAIMS INACCURATE, OUT-OF-CONTEXT, EXAGGERATED; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 55,392 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares. 30,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Dubuque National Bank Tru reported 50 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcrae Mgmt holds 0.16% or 9,125 shares in its portfolio. Mcclain Value Lc has 3.94% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 66,758 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 1,496 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 25,722 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 8,282 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Regions Corporation holds 0.02% or 31,895 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 147,500 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Oh accumulated 46,340 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Osterweis Capital, California-based fund reported 548,561 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 286,460 shares. Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Paloma Ptnrs Co holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 14,542 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 21,488 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Llc accumulated 302,124 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Secor Capital Advsr L P, a New York-based fund reported 32,741 shares. The California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 14,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,477 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 3,898 shares to 30,220 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 343,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “APPN, DXC and QNST among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QuinStreet’s (QNST) CEO Doug Valenti on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do QuinStreet, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:QNST) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QuinStreet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QuinStreet Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.