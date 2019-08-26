Quinstreet (QNST) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Upped Holding by $515,307 as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10 million, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 831.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 39,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 44,407 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 4,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.68 million market cap company. It closed at $11.02 lastly. It is down 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one of its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,764 shares to 62,208 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 6,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Corp (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Com invested in 3.46% or 18,002 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 4,691 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Puzo Michael J accumulated 850 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii accumulated 0.58% or 4,265 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Permanens Capital Lp reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.35% or 2,817 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability holds 1,810 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc World Markets holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 85,139 shares. Live Your Vision reported 3 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 770 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 161,985 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 156,889 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 6.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 175,410 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 6.45 million shares. Osterweis, California-based fund reported 548,561 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 33,130 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Ameriprise holds 0% or 213,834 shares. Par Capital Management Inc holds 0.44% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Century Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,740 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group owns 31,500 shares. Secor Lp reported 32,741 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 248,486 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.01% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 49 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Ord by 58,245 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Ord (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,784 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).

