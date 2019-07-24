QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) EPS Estimated At $0.16; BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (NFGRF) Shorts Decreased By 76.92%

BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (OTCMKTS:NFGRF) had a decrease of 76.92% in short interest. NFGRF’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 76.92% from 2,600 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1 days are for BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (OTCMKTS:NFGRF)’s short sellers to cover NFGRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. QNST’s profit would be $8.02 million giving it 26.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, QuinStreet, Inc.’s analysts see 700.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.04. About 171,787 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 17.49% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 12/04/2018 – $QNST preannounced a revenue beat. Shoutout to; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet

BeijingWest Industries International Limited, an investment holding company, makes, sells, and trades in automotive parts and components in Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.55 million. The firm offers automotive controlled and passive suspension products primarily for passenger vehicles; and brake products that are used in sedans and sport utility vehicles for automobile manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides brake shoes, friction materials, ball joints, molds, etc.; construction decorative hardware products; and research and technical services.

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Study from Moneyrates.com Names the Best States for Millennials – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is QuinStreet Inc (QNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.