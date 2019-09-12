Quinn Opportunity Partners Upped Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding; JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (JMXXF) SI Decreased By 56.75%

JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF) had a decrease of 56.75% in short interest. JMXXF’s SI was 251,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 56.75% from 580,800 shares previously. With 38,200 avg volume, 7 days are for JUPITER MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:JMXXF)’s short sellers to cover JMXXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 20.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 61,000 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 360,000 shares with $17.04M value, up from 299,000 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $215.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 10.84M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Denies Claims, Allegations in Action; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – WFC ADDED ACCURAL CUTS 1Q NET INCOME BY 16C/SHR TO 96C/SHR; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. The company has market cap of $489.04 million. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 72,900 shares to 428,100 valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 66,537 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 318,539 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Ltd reported 9,950 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co holds 2.06% or 6.17M shares. Tealwood Asset Management owns 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,738 shares. Moreover, Brandywine has 10.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 307,974 shares. Clearbridge Invs has 9.17M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.83% or 1.93 million shares. Bridgeway Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 266,130 shares. 10,326 were reported by Magellan Asset Limited. Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has 26,547 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Management invested in 0.3% or 26,290 shares. Family Firm reported 11,186 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 4,704 shares. 19,690 were accumulated by Fulton National Bank Na. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.29% above currents $48.97 stock price. Wells Fargo had 23 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 29 report.