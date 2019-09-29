Quinn Opportunity Partners Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $2.07 Million; Paradigm Capital Management Holding in Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Has Decreased by $2.86 Million

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 715,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 739,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 58.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 100,298 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 63,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.60 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,500 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,560 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forterra by 100,000 shares to 201,000 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caleres Inc by 59,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

