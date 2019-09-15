Quinn Opportunity Partners Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Homrich & Berg Boosted Stake by $399,423

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, down from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook probe; 10/04/2018 – Facebook in theory could face $2 trillion in fines if the FTC were to conclude the data scandal violated a 2011 consent decree; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 30/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Snapchat cheekily suggests that Facebook copy its ‘data protection practices’ A Facebook exec fired back: “Snapchat’s implicit promise that photos really disappear combined with poor API security has lead to serious mass leaks of revenge porn; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 1.54M shares to 504,212 shares, valued at $51.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,193 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares to 242,350 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.